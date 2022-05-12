IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Benchmark

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.20.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,908. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.71. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.34.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,685,000 after purchasing an additional 52,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,747,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,872,000 after purchasing an additional 840,902 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,912,000 after purchasing an additional 691,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,462,000 after purchasing an additional 694,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.