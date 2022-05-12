Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ICHR. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ichor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ichor has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $720.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.60.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter worth approximately $695,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Ichor by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Ichor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

