Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ichor updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.68-$0.94 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.68-$0.94 EPS.

Shares of ICHR traded up $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $26.87. 5,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,729. The firm has a market cap of $769.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ichor has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ichor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 126.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after buying an additional 144,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 62.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 79,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after buying an additional 67,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,276,000 after buying an additional 51,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

