ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the lowest is $1.88 billion. ICON Public reported sales of $871.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $7.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.28. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ICON Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.10.

ICLR traded up $2.59 on Monday, hitting $207.44. 12,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,340. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. ICON Public has a one year low of $203.06 and a one year high of $313.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ICON Public by 1,443.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

