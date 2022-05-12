Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icosavax Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Shares of ICVX stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. Icosavax has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51.

Icosavax ( NASDAQ:ICVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Icosavax will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Mcdade acquired 42,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $299,797.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,725.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Icosavax by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Icosavax by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Icosavax by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Icosavax (Get Rating)

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

