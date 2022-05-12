IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

IDA opened at $107.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83. IDACORP has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $118.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.58.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 16.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.60%.

IDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded IDACORP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in IDACORP by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $2,344,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 79,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

