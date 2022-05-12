IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 178.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,590. The stock has a market cap of $391.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDYA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

