IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 178.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%.
IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,590. The stock has a market cap of $391.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $28.00.
A number of analysts have recently commented on IDYA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)
