IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of IDEX worth $38,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

NYSE:IEX opened at $182.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.81. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $181.66 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

About IDEX (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.