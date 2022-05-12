Idle (IDLE) Reaches Market Cap of $3.08 Million

Idle (IDLE) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00002264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $31,368.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 38.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.40 or 0.00594199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,860.48 or 2.01836372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00028987 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007920 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,834,975 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.