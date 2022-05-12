IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.02 and last traded at $30.96. Approximately 619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 35,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IESC shares. StockNews.com cut IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut IES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of IES by 232.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of IES by 449.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of IES by 343.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About IES (NASDAQ:IESC)
IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IES (IESC)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.