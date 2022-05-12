IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.02 and last traded at $30.96. Approximately 619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 35,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IESC shares. StockNews.com cut IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut IES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, Director Jennifer A. Baldock purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $26,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of IES by 232.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of IES by 449.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of IES by 343.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IES Holdings, Inc

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

