IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Lowered to C$47.00 at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IGM. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$52.90.

TSE:IGM opened at C$35.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of C$8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$35.92 and a 52 week high of C$51.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.49.

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.08. The firm had revenue of C$902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$894.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.5700005 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.15%.

In other IGM Financial news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$45.75 per share, with a total value of C$503,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,763 shares in the company, valued at C$1,224,407.25.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

