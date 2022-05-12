iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $28.00.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of IHRT opened at $11.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 1,096,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $13,666,090.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,024,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 40,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $517,868.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,387.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,254,632 shares of company stock valued at $64,000,933 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth $53,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

