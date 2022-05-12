Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.92

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.92 and last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 9427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00.

Imago BioSciences ( NASDAQ:IMGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $166,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Imago BioSciences by 84.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Imago BioSciences by 827.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 55,964 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Imago BioSciences by 182.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Imago BioSciences by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Imago BioSciences by 106.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

