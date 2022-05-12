Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Immunome from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Immunome from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Immunome stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 141,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,855. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. Immunome has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.03.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunome will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Immunome in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Immunome by 9,375.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. 23.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

