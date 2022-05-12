Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.45

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 835751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

IDEXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($30.53) to €24.50 ($25.79) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.00 ($24.21) to €21.00 ($22.11) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($35.79) to €31.00 ($32.63) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.1807 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

About Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.