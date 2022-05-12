Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stem by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Stem by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 25,361 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Stem by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Stem by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 161,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stem stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.32. 6,122,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,065. The stock has a market cap of $969.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a current ratio of 11.64. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Stem had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on STEM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stem in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

In other Stem news, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $775,950.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 150,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $1,245,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,843,950.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

