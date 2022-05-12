Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,219 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,262,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Netflix by 52.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,092,150,000 after purchasing an additional 616,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $2.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.10. 555,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,398,750. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.23 and its 200 day moving average is $464.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.55 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

