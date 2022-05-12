Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,511 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $288.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,702. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $191.75 and a one year high of $314.00. The stock has a market cap of $274.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

