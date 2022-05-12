Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 15,179 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 182,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,978 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $757,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 698,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $250,823,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 145,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $12.11 on Thursday, hitting $313.76. 184,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507,200. The stock has a market cap of $305.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.93 and its 200 day moving average is $353.23. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.76.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,273 shares of company stock worth $130,897,471 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.