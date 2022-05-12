Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 15,179 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 182,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,978 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $757,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 698,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $250,823,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 145,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $12.11 on Thursday, hitting $313.76. 184,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507,200. The stock has a market cap of $305.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.93 and its 200 day moving average is $353.23. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $399.92.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.76.
In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,273 shares of company stock worth $130,897,471 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
