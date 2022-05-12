Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 30,984 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,244 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.34. The stock had a trading volume of 48,932,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,789,449. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

