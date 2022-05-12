Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Invests $39,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 33.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,126,000 after buying an additional 70,679 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 12.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $207,203.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $203,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock worth $206,164,591 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.39. 32,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,223. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.10 and a 52 week high of $231.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

