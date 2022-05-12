Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Invests $75,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,136 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $488,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,822,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

Salesforce stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.84. 306,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,403,191. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.82 and its 200-day moving average is $231.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 108.53, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.83 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

