Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,419,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.38. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

