Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New $89,000 Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,001,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,360,000 after purchasing an additional 141,177 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Crown by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,822,000 after purchasing an additional 184,022 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,717,000 after buying an additional 1,522,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Crown by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,023,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,818,000 after buying an additional 397,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $101.12. 31,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,862. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.72 and a 200 day moving average of $113.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCK shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $702,425.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

