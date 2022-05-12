Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CarGurus by 31.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after buying an additional 2,191,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,266 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,167,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 5.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,138,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,169,000 after purchasing an additional 102,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,232,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,469,000 after purchasing an additional 57,435 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,924 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,447,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,333. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,117.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $50.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

CARG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CarGurus from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

