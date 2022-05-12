Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.27. 420,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,437,130. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.05 and its 200-day moving average is $107.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $93.01 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.