Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Criteo by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 34,458 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Criteo by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 673,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,677,000 after buying an additional 50,113 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Criteo by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,654 shares of company stock worth $71,358 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,315. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $46.65.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.80 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 5.97%. Criteo’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
