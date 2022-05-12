Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,946 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after acquiring an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,708,772. The company has a market capitalization of $185.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.38.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

