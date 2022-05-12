Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 82,687 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 82,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. CVS Health accounts for 2.3% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,655,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,094. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.86. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.90.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

