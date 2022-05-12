Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes $144,000 Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Qualtrics International by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,344. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 152.93% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 72,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 469,703 shares of company stock worth $13,069,731. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on XM. Evercore ISI raised Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualtrics International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.12.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

