Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes $449,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.3% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.20. 11,094,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,596,761. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.52 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average of $82.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 94.86, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

