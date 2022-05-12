Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes $52,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 151,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $67.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,204.73. 97,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,582.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,740.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,193.62 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.