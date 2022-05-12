Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes $791,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,455,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,213,012. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.44 and a 200-day moving average of $110.28.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.