Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes $99,000 Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 8,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

Shares of Fortis stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.20. 21,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,503. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

