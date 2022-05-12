Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 289.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.00. The company had a trading volume of 131,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,504. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 110.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $80.13.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $116,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $109,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

About Dynatrace (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.