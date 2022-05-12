Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €42.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($44.74) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IFXA. Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($50.53) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($50.53) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($27.37) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.90 ($45.16).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($14.14) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($20.74).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.