Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €45.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($50.53) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($44.21) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($50.53) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($50.95) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($44.74) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.90 ($45.16).

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($14.14) and a one year high of €19.70 ($20.74).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

