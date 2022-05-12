Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.57

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 74748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

A number of research firms have commented on INFN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,357,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heard acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,489 shares of company stock worth $3,402,685. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter worth about $304,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Infinera by 272.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

