Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
IEA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.81. 25,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,410. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $327.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.
IEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (Get Rating)
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.