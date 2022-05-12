Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

IEA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.81. 25,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,410. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $327.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

IEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 22.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 170.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 28.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

