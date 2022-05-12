Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Down 79.0% in April

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the April 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,255,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IFXY traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 72,670,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,054,191. Infrax Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
About Infrax Systems (Get Rating)
