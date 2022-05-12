Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Ingles Markets worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 71.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.23. 836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.02 and its 200-day moving average is $85.00. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $101.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.50%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

