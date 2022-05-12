Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Gap Down to $94.30

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $94.30, but opened at $90.01. Ingles Markets shares last traded at $95.28, with a volume of 112 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingles Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 4.50%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 417.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

