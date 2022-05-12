Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innoviva, Inc. is focused on the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. The company’s portfolio of respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited, including RELVAR(R)/BREO(R) ELLIPTA(R) and ANORO(R) ELLIPTA(R). Innoviva, Inc., formerly known as Theravance, Inc., is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INVA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Innoviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Innoviva stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.50. Innoviva has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 54.02 and a current ratio of 24.06.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $107.68 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 49.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 5,385,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,926,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Innoviva by 73.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Innoviva by 660.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Innoviva by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after buying an additional 48,777 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 11.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the third quarter valued at about $255,000.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

