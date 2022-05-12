Insider Buying: Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Insider Purchases 586,245 Shares of Stock

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Rating) insider Brett Blundy purchased 586,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.26 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$740,427.44 ($514,185.72).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.74.

Get Accent Group alerts:

Accent Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, apparel, and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company brands and banners include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Sperry, Palladium, Stance, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, PIVOT, Stylerunner, Glue Store, and Autry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.