Insider Buying: Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,820,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,283,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 35,841 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $349,449.75.

On Friday, April 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 50,506 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $568,192.50.

On Wednesday, April 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,966 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $22,412.40.

On Monday, April 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 18,500 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $210,345.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 25,315 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $291,122.50.

On Tuesday, April 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 13,357 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $153,471.93.

On Thursday, March 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 18,589 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $228,272.92.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 19,613 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $250,065.75.

ALTG stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 192,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $318.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 5,638,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,689,000 after purchasing an additional 550,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

