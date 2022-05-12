Insider Buying: Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Director Acquires $164,358.75 in Stock

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 16,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE BBDC opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

