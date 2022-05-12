Insider Buying: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) CFO Purchases 19,413 Shares of Stock

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey L. Rutherford purchased 19,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $54,550.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 432,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,482.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 465,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $243.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.99. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.75 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 11.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

