Insider Buying: Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Director Purchases $394,000.00 in Stock

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) Director Kevin Michael Fogarty bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $394,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ecovyst stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

ECVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Ecovyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.