Insider Buying: Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Insider Acquires £5,226 in Stock

Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Eastment purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,742 ($21.48) per share, for a total transaction of £5,226 ($6,443.10).

LON HRI opened at GBX 1,760 ($21.70) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,824.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,117.48. Herald Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 1,634 ($20.15) and a one year high of GBX 2,670 ($32.92).

Get Herald Investment Trust alerts:

About Herald Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herald Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herald Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.