Insider Buying: Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Insider Acquires £5,226 in Stock

Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Eastment purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,742 ($21.48) per share, for a total transaction of £5,226 ($6,443.10).
LON HRI opened at GBX 1,760 ($21.70) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,824.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,117.48. Herald Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 1,634 ($20.15) and a one year high of GBX 2,670 ($32.92).
