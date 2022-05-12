Insider Buying: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Purchases $25,790.00 in Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) Director Theodore W. Mowery purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $25,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,654.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MPB stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. The company has a market cap of $410.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $33.89.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,312,000 after buying an additional 377,007 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $952,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 874,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,080,000 after buying an additional 99,637 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 119.9% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,614,000 after buying an additional 289,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,638,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

